Buckhead residents upset about noisy airbnb listing in neighborhood

Some homeowners in Buckhead are upset with a neighbor.

The home is listed on airbnb, and the neighbors said all they hear are loud parties. As it turns out, the house is listed despite an order from the City of Atlanta to stop renting out the property.

That was supposed to happen in April, but the home is still listed on airbnb’s site, showing that it’s booked this weekend.

The city said it is now working with the homeowner for a solution.

