APD investigating after woman shot on Ira Street

Atlanta police are investigating after one person was shot on Ira Street in Southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victim had given a ride to three female acquaintances earlier in the night. One of the victims called the victim and said they left a phone in the car and they wanted it back.

The three women approached the victim outside of her home and two of the women attacked her. As they fought, the third woman fired several shots, striking the victim in the leg.

The suspects left the scene in a dark SUV. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was transported to Atlanta Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

