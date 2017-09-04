APD after man shot on Avon Ave., Higgins St.

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot near the intersection of Avon Avenue and Higgins Street in Southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Police said the victim was walking on Avon Avenue with a friend when the pair was approached by a suspect who attempted to take the victim’s backpack.

The victim and the suspect struggled over the backpack and at some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

The backpack was recovered a short distance away from the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.