Woman hit by falling chair at Atlanta Marriott Marquis; APD investigating

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was struck by a chair at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area around 1:40 a.m. and identified the victim as 21-year-old Kellie McDaniel. McDaniel was outside on the hotel's atrium level when she was struck by one of two chairs that had possibly been thrown from the hotel's upper levels, what is believed to be the hotel's 10th floor.

It is not known at this time who may have thrown the chairs. McDaniel suffered a cut to the top of the head and she was transported for treatment. She was conscious and alert.

No arrests have been made at this time, and there are no immediate witnesses or video available. No one else was injured during the event.

