Forest Park PD: Missing 11-year-old girl has been found, is safe - CBS46 News

Forest Park PD: Missing 11-year-old girl has been found, is safe

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46) -

The Forest Park Police Dept. has said missing 11-year-old Lynnique Mchellon has been found and is safe. 

Lynnique Mchellon was last seen leaving her Forest Park home on Sunday around 9 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46