Demonstrators rally in Atlanta supporting immigrants brought to U.S. illegally as children

Jaime Rangel is planning to be among the demonstrators rallying Monday in downtown Atlanta as people across the country await President Donald Trump's decision on whether to keep or dismantle the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.More >
Jaime Rangel is planning to be among the demonstrators rallying Monday in downtown Atlanta as people across the country await President Donald Trump's decision on whether to keep or dismantle the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.More >
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in front of Atlanta's Immigration Court Monday as a show of support for Georgians who will be affected by President Donald Trump's decision on whether to end DACA.More >
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in front of Atlanta's Immigration Court Monday as a show of support for Georgians who will be affected by President Donald Trump's decision on whether to end DACA.More >
Atlanta's zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the only giant panda twins in the United States.More >
Atlanta's zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the only giant panda twins in the United States.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Downtown Atlanta will be overrun with superheroes, cartoon characters and the downright bizarre as Dragon Con takes over the city this weekend.More >
Downtown Atlanta will be overrun with superheroes, cartoon characters and the downright bizarre as Dragon Con takes over the city this weekend.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >