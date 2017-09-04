Body of missing man recovered at Lake Lanier

The body of a man reported missing at Lake Lanier Monday has been recovered.

The 35-year-old man was reported missing in the area of the Gainesville Marina off Dawsonville Highway, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Fire Department.

Officials say the man was swimming with his girlfriend when he became distressed, went under water and never reappeared.

The man's body was recovered at 6:34 p.m. in 16 feet of water about 40 yards from the shoreline, according to authorities.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

