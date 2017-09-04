Crews search for missing man at Lake Lanier - CBS46 News

Crews search for missing man at Lake Lanier

By WGCL Digital Team
LAKE LANIER (CBS46) -

Crews are searching for a man reported missing at Lake Lanier.

The 32-year-old man was reported missing in the area of the Gainesville Marina off Dawsonville Highway, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Fire Department.

The spokesperson says that divers are actively searching for the man.

