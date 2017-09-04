2 kids drown at West Point Lake in Troup County

Two Atlanta-area kids drowned at West Point Lake in Troup County Sunday.

A spokesperson with the Troup County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to the lake just after 4 p.m. after being told that the two kids may have drowned.

Witnesses told authorities that the kids, both 12, went under water while swimming and never resurfaced.

Additional resources were called to help search for the kids, who were recovered by divers around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The kids were visiting the lake with family, according to the police spokesperson. Their names have not been released.

"Sheriff James Woodruff and the Troup County Sheriff's Office extends our thoughts and payers to the families as they mourn the loss of these two children," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation).