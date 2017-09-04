3 injured after police chase in Atlanta

Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.

A spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a stolen 2010 Nissan Maxima just after 3 p.m. on I-20 eastbound at Boulevard.

The spokesperson says the driver didn't stop, but instead led police on a chase.

Eventually, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, causing the Nissan to hit a concrete soundwall on the shoulder of the interstate, according to authorities.

Police say all three juveniles were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries, although the spokesperson didn't say how serious their injuries were.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.