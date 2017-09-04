Catering portion of Fat Matt's Rib Shack catches fire

The catering portion of Fat Matt's Rib Shack caught fire early Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.

The fire, which occurred in the 1800 block of Piedmont Avenue NE, is under control, according to the spokesperson.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The spokesperson didn't say what caused the fire, but did say it's under investigation.

