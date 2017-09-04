Catering portion of Fat Matt's Rib Shack catches fire

The catering portion of Fat Matt's Rib Shack caught fire early Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.More >
The catering portion of Fat Matt's Rib Shack caught fire early Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in front of Atlanta's Immigration Court Monday as a show of support for Georgians who will be affected by President Donald Trump's decision on whether to end DACA.More >
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in front of Atlanta's Immigration Court Monday as a show of support for Georgians who will be affected by President Donald Trump's decision on whether to end DACA.More >
Atlanta's zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the only giant panda twins in the United States.More >
Atlanta's zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the only giant panda twins in the United States.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.More >
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.More >