Atlanta mayoral candidates search for support on Labor Day

Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.

With just over two months to go until Election Day, many headed to the big UAW picnic in search of support from the unions.

What has been a marathon election season in the race will now quickly become a foot race to the finish line.

Candidate spent the holiday working hard to make a good impression on the labor unions. Several have already secured endorsements from the local unions, but on one is taking that for granted.

With no less than eight highly-qualified candidates, and the polls indicating seismic shifts in support at any given time, the race is certain to end in a runoff in November.

Getting their message to the 20 percent of voters who are undecided will make or break the campaigns.

