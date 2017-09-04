Atlanta mayoral candidates search for support on Labor Day

Tex McIver will be back in court Tuesday as a judge decides whether or not he can travel to Texas to attend his mother's memorial service.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
The catering portion of Fat Matt's Rib Shack caught fire early Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in front of Atlanta's Immigration Court Monday as a show of support for Georgians who will be affected by President Donald Trump's decision on whether to end DACA.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Several photographs of black men in jail on the BeltLine are causing plenty of controversy.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Georgia is getting voting machines that could change how your vote is cast and counted.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
