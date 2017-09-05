Homer-happy Rangers take easy win over Braves

By GEORGE HENRY

ATLANTA (AP) - Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor homered, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on Monday night.

The homer-happy Rangers have won two straight and five of seven to stay relevant in the AL wild-card race, beginning the night three games out of the second wild-card spot.

Even with slugger Adrian Beltre nursing a hamstring injury and sidelined for the next four weeks, Texas still has plenty of power. The Rangers lead the majors with 215 homers, matching their season total of last year.

Andrus, who homered twice on Sunday, made it 1-0 in the first inning with his 19th long ball. Mazara's 17th homer and Odor's 28th, a two-run shot, made it 8-2 in the fifth. That gave Texas seven homers over the last two days.

Cashner (9-9) gave up six hits, two runs and two walks and struck out five. In his last 10 starts, Cashner is 6-2 with a 2.62 ERA.

