Vandals target car wash with anti-Semitic graffiti

Police are trying to figure out who spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti all over an Atlanta car wash on Monday.

When workers arrived at Auto Spa Bistro car wash on 14th Street for work, they found a swastika, a star of David crossed out and a reference to the Nazi military spray painted on a shed. May of the employees of the facility believe they were targeted because they were a black-owned business.

Atlanta Police say those responsible for the graffiti will be charged with trespassing and damage to property and could be punished by fines and jail time. They're tracking this case as a bias hate crime.

Employees at Auto Spa Bistro say they can clean up the graffiti but they can't wash away hate.

