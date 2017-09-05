Firm moves ahead on plans to demolish historic black church

Atlanta Gas Light is moving forward with plans to tear down a historic black church that sits on land contaminated by a former nearby coal gas plant.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the energy company plans to appeal a recent decision by the Historic Preservation Commission. That decision denied a certificate to tear down the former home of Trinity CME Church.

The move comes despite an ongoing "Save Mother Trinity" campaign to relocate the church to a nearby site.

The church was built by former slaves in the 1890s at the site of the founding of the Christian Methodist Episcopal denomination a half-century earlier.

Atlanta Gas Light said it has been unable to identify any organization which could safety move, restore and maintain the building.

Atlanta Gas Light is a subsidiary of Southern Co.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.