Woman kidnapped from Kroger, sexually assaulted at abandoned church

Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.

The suspect allegedly kidnapped the woman at knife point from a Kroger location in Carrollton. He then took her to an abandoned church off I-20 near Hamilton Holmes Drive in southwest Atlanta where he allegedly sexually assaulter her.

The suspect then forced the woman to drive him to an area on the 1700 block of Monroe Drive in Atlanta. At some point, the woman was able to text her friend, who alerted police to what was happening. After the suspect took off in the woman's vehicle, an Atlanta Police officer spotted him and a chase began.

The suspect then ditched the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. K9 units were called in but police have been unable to find the man.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where she is recovering. Police are working to obtain a description of the suspect.

If you have any information on the case or have seen the suspect, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police.

