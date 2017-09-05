Woman kidnapped from Kroger, sexually assaulted at abandoned church

Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot near the intersection of Avon Avenue and Higgins Street in Southwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot near the intersection of Avon Avenue and Higgins Street in Southwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after two women were struck by chairs at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis early Sunday morning.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after two women were struck by chairs at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis early Sunday morning.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after one person was shot on Ira Street in Southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after one person was shot on Ira Street in Southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol officer once charged for killing two teens finds himself in trouble again.More >
A former Georgia State Patrol officer once charged for killing two teens finds himself in trouble again.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, raising fears that Pyongyang is getting close to constructing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US.More >
North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, raising fears that Pyongyang is getting close to constructing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US.More >
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.More >
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.More >