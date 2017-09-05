Search continues for missing Barrow County woman

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Shoua Kue was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on Hog Mountain Road.

She is described as an Asian female, standing around five feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

She does not speak English.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3122.

