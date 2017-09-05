Crash involving 2 tractor trailers snarls traffic on I-20

A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a vehicle has shut down 2 of 3 lanes along EB I-20 at Alcovy Road in Newton County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. and GDOT doesn't expect the roadway to fully reopen until 8:45 a.m.

Crews are in the process of clearing debris off the roadway and it could be a while before it is cleaned up. A huge backup is reported in the area.

Two people were hurt but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

