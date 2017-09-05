Man tased by police escapes from medical facility

A man who was taken to a Gwinnett County medical facility after he was tased by police during an arrest has escaped custody and is currently on the run.

Kevin Dawkins, 27, of Snellville, was arrested for cocaine possession and was tased by police after becoming combative. As a result, Dawkins was taken to Eastside Medical Center in Snellville after going in and out of consciousness.

While at the hospital, Dawkins escaped and is currently being sought by police. He is not considered a danger to the public.

He's facing charges of possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine), obstruction and escape.

Dawkins is described as a black male, standing around 5'11" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has a scar on his elbow and a tattoo on his chest that reads "Wall Mart". He was wearing handcuffs when he escaped.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Snellville Police Department at 770-513-5700.

