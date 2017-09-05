Woman accused of using stolen credit cards at Perimeter Mall

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing credit cards from customers at Perimeter Mall and then using them to buy merchandise at a Target location nearby.

The woman was caught on surveillance camera leaving the store, located at 100 Perimeter Center Place in Dunwoody. Police say she stole the credit cards while shopping in a store at the mall on August 25.

She's described as a black female in her 40's, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing between 145-165 pounds.

If you have any information on the woman's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6911.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.