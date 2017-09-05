Woman accused of using stolen credit cards at Perimeter Mall

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing credit cards from customers at Perimeter Mall and then using them to buy merchandise at a Target location nearby.More >
According to the DeKalb County Dispatch, one person was shot at 417 Prince of Wales in Stone Mountain.More >
Two parents accused of starving and abusing their children have been convicted by a jury in Decatur.More >
Police say a Lithonia man was arrested Friday for murder and family violence.More >
Detectives are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man Friday morning, moments after he opened the garage door of his home to send his wife off to work.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
