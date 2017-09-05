Gwinnett schools to host diaper collection drive for Harvey victims

Several Gwinnett County schools are coming together to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
The college provides education and training for more than 300 dental students and approximately 60 residents per year.More >
School officials say a new trail recently cleared by the county just down the street from the high school may have disrupted the mice and caused the rodents to creep up to the campus.More >
James Comey, the former FBI Director who was unexpectedly fired by President Trump, will join Howard University's staff as the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I King Endowed Chair in Public Policy.More >
Georgia is among states that have cut funding to public colleges and universities since the recession, prompting many schools to raise tuition.More >
Several Gwinnett County schools are coming together to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
A man who was taken to a Gwinnett County medical facility after he was tased by police during an arrest has escaped custody and is currently on the run.More >
The Gwinnett Co. Police Dept. needs your help to find an escaped arrestee.More >
Some furry victims of Hurricane Harvey are now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter.More >
Two officers were aboard a police helicopter that crashed at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville on Friday.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
