Gwinnett schools to host diaper collection drive for Harvey victims

Several Gwinnett County schools are coming together to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Couch Middle School will host a diaper collection drive beginning Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8 and again on Monday, September 11.

“There is definitely a buzz around the building. The students have really embraced this drive and adopted our cause and we are looking forward to making this drive a success and showing Texas how great the Grayson Cluster and community are,” said Couch Middle School teacher Jeanine Kennedy.

Couch Middle School is accepting diapers, pull-ups, and adult diapers at the school. Other schools including Suwanee Elementary School, Grayson High School’s Junior ROTC program, Grace New Hope Church, Grayson City Hall, and Dacula/Buford Fit Body Boot Camp have also partnered with Couch Middle to accept donated diapers.

“Two truck drivers with empty trailers contacted us and have offered to take the diapers to Texas for us at no charge," said Couch Middle School principal Devon Williams. "They heard about our diaper drive and knew right away they wanted to help."

For more information about donating diapers to Couch Middle School, call 678-407-7272. For more information about the Texas Diaper Bank, visit www.texasdiaperbank.org .

