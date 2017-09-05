Atlanta Dream and head coach part ways

The Atlanta Dream will soon have a new head coach after the franchise and Michael Cooper have decided to part ways after four seasons.

“We are grateful that Michael Cooper has been part of our franchise over the last four years,” Dream owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler said. “Michael shared a wealth of experience from his championships in the NBA and coaching two WNBA championship teams. We hope our fans will join us in thanking him for his dedication to the Atlanta Dream.”

Cooper directed the team to the WNBA Playoffs in 2014 and 2016. He recorded a 63-73 overall record, including a 12-22 mark in 2017.

