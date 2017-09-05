Atlanta Dream and head coach part ways

Police are trying to figure out who spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti all over an Atlanta car wash on Monday.More >
Daniel Franklin has been teaching political science at Georgia State University for 25 years. The associate professor calls the White House's decision to rescind President Obama's DACA program "a real gambler's move," but one that forces Congress's hand.More >
The Atlanta Dream will soon have a new head coach after the franchise and Michael Cooper have decided to part ways after four seasons.More >
Tex McIver will be back in court Tuesday as a judge decides whether or not he can travel to Texas to attend his mother's memorial service.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
