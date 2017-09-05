Woman found sitting in wheelchair outside nursing home dies at hospital

Police are investigating after a woman died after being found sitting in her wheelchair in a ditch outside of a nursing home in Gilmer County in August.

Dorothy Broome, 83, was found sitting in her wheelchair along the southbound lanes of South Main Street in Ellijay at around 10 p.m. on August 25. She was taken to Erlanger Hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. the next day.

Broome was a resident of the Gilmer Nursing Home on Main Street in Ellijay.

Police say although the doors of the facility locked from the inside, a fire alarm had been pulled, enabling the doors to open. It is unclear how long she had been outside before she was found.

The Ellijay Police Department will work with the Gilmer County Coroner's Office, Georgia Department of Community Health and the Georgia State Fire Marshal to determine the exact cause of death.

No word on if workers at the facility will face charges in Broome's death.

