Home health aide stole $25,000

An elderly couple had what they thought was a trusting relationship with their home health aide. But after the wife noticed unexplained withdrawals coming from her account, a thread led back to that trusted aide.

Not only did he steal $25,000 from the couple, but he was also part of an identity theft ring.

Request free credit reports at www.annualcreditreport.com

Report identity theft and get a recovery plan at https://identitytheft.gov/

