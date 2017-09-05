Students evacuated from school, transferred to another

Nearly 500 students were evacuated from an area school and taken to another after officials found there was no water at the facility on Tuesday.

DeKalb County School District spokeswoman Eileen Houston-Stewart told CBS4 that as many as 480 students were evacuated from Kittredge Magnet Elementary School on Nancy Creek Drive in Atlanta and bused to Chamblee Middle School on Sexton Woods Drive in Chamblee.

There was no water service at the school due to a leaking valve in the water system. Crews are fixing the problem and classes are expected to resume at the school on Wednesday.

Parents were notified of the evacuation.

