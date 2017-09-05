Alleged gang member arrested in Atlanta for murder

A Fugitive Operations Team arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in Prince William County, Virginia.

Hector Amaya-Gamez, a Salvadoran national who illegally entered the United States, was arrested at a Gwinnett County gas station by ICE deportation officers.

Amaya is currently being held by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office while awaiting extradition to Prince William County. ICE will seek his removal from the United States following any prison sentence he may receive for the crimes he faces in Virginia.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE tip line at 1 (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.

