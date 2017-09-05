Alleged gang member arrested in Atlanta for murder

A Fugitive Operations Team arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in Prince William County, Virginia.More >
Brandon Daniel, 17, is accused of sexually molesting a juvenile female child between August 2016 and August 2017.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot near the intersection of Avon Avenue and Higgins Street in Southwest Atlanta.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after two women were struck by chairs at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis early Sunday morning.More >
A Fugitive Operations Team arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in Prince William County, Virginia.More >
Several Gwinnett County schools are coming together to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
A man who was taken to a Gwinnett County medical facility after he was tased by police during an arrest has escaped custody and is currently on the run.More >
The Gwinnett Co. Police Dept. needs your help to find an escaped arrestee.More >
Some furry victims of Hurricane Harvey are now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-75/85 are clear following an accident involving multiple motorcycles and multiple injuries.More >
