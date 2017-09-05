Teen arrested for child molestation in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a teenager they say molested a child.

Brandon Daniel, 17, is accused of sexually molesting a juvenile female child between August 2016 and August 2017. He has been charged with child molestation, incest, and aggravated child molestation.

Daniel waived his committal hearing at his first appearance September 3. He remains in custody at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.

