Showers, storms in north Georgia through 11 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving southeast through north Georgia.

Click here to watch live radar.

What to expect

If a storm passes over your area, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing hail and strong winds, and isolated severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible.

Timing

Scattered storms will continue to drift southward ahead of a cold front. The latest model data shows those storms moving into metro Atlanta after 7 p.m. tonight through 11 p.m.

