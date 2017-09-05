Construction stalls at busy Duluth intersection

Some Gwinnett County drivers are frustrated that construction on a busy intersection has come to a pause.

CBS46 has learned $1.5 million is being spent to add turn lanes at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive in Duluth. The improvements are supposed to alleviate traffic but we’ve found, things are now at a standstill.

It’s a little unsightly near the intersection. You’ll notice dirt and black tarp where sidewalks used to be and orange barrels are now lined up in the middle of the road. Some people told CBS46 that the barrels sometimes get in the way of traffic.

Last June, Gwinnett County awarded a $1.6 million contract to Georgia Development Partners to upgrade the intersection by adding additional turn lanes. Construction began last fall and some said it stopped shortly after that.

"I thought maybe they're stopping because the school year was coming but it's been way longer than that," said Kayla Goodwin.

CBS46 asked county leaders why construction has come to a halt. We've learned a gas line needs to be relocated before any more work can be done.

"The road is very uneven now," said Duluth resident John Jones. "They did a little here and there but it's like can you guys get back and finish this?"

The gas company, Southern Gas began to relocate the line last week. They anticipate it will be moved by the end of the month, weather permitting.

CBS46 has also learned construction on the intersection is expected to start back in October and be completed by the end of April of next year. A little longer than many had hoped.

"I feel like it takes too long," said Goodwin.

"If they keep going at this rate, it's going to be quite a while," said Jones.

