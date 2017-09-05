Annual Covington Fuzz Run race carries deep meaning for families, police department

Upward of 3,000 people are expected to gather Saturday for the 34th annual Covington Fuzz Run, a fund raising 5K race benefiting the charitable outreach programs of the police department.

However, it's the race that happens before the race which carries such significance for one family in particular, and thousands of people who knew the little girl after which it is named.

It's called the Mary Beth's Red Bird Run.

The short dash through the police department parking lot, for kids five and under, was originated and named in honor of Mary Beth Malcom. The daughter of police Captain Ken Malcom, Mary Beth died in her sleep overnight on May 28, 2006. She was five years old.

"My daughter was a very happy and healthy five year-old who went to bed on a Saturday evening and didn't wake up Sunday morning," said Ken Malcom, who remembers roughly five thousand people attending his daughter's visitation. It was later learned the little girl had a cellular disorder in her heart, undetected until it was too late.

"After she died we found out this little five year-old had touched so many people's lives, we were not even aware of," said Mary Beth's mother Cindi Malcom. "We want people to know that."

Mary Beth's Red Bird Run takes place before the Fuzz Run, Saturday morning September 9. Proceeds from the race go to the Police Who Care fund, benefiting people in need throughout the community.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.