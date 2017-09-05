Shots fired at food mart in southwest Atlanta

CBS46 was on the scene during a shooting at a food mart in southwest Atlanta.

CBS46 reporter Mike Dunston and his photographer were at the location on Peyton Road and MLK Jr. Drive to meet District Attorney Paul Howard as the shots were fired.

One was person was shot and he arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. He is in stable condition, according to police.

Police tell CBS46 the shooting is still under investigation at this time.

