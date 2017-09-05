Driver injured after dump truck overturns

The driver of a dump truck was injured Tuesday after it overturned in Gwinnett County.

The accident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Thompson Mill Road near West Rock Quarry Road.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department says a bystander reported the overturned truck, and when they arrived at the scene, they found the driver conscious and breathing.

He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville with non-life threatening injuries.

The identify of the driver was not released by authorities.

