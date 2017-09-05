Driver injured after dump truck overturns

The driver of a dump truck was injured Tuesday after it overturned in Gwinnett County.More >
Some Gwinnett County drivers are frustrated that construction on a busy intersection has come to a pause.
A Fugitive Operations Team arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in Prince William County, Virginia.
Several Gwinnett County schools are coming together to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
A man who was taken to a Gwinnett County medical facility after he was tased by police during an arrest has escaped custody and is currently on the run.
Some metro Atlanta Kroger customers expressed deep concern after Carrollton police released surveillance video showing a woman kidnapped at knife point outside the store around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.
Brandon Daniel, 17, is accused of sexually molesting a juvenile female child between August 2016 and August 2017.
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.
