Forum hosted for Atlanta mayoral candidates

We're now just weeks out from the first votes in Atlanta's hotly contested mayoral elections. Hundreds of potential voters packed into a conference room in downtown Atlanta Tuesday to hear what the top candidates in the race had to say.

The forum started a bit late, but all candidates were present and answering tough questions.

The candidates are trying to get their message out to the estimated 20 percent of voters who are still undecided. The forum was moderated by rapper and outspoken activist Michael Render, also known as Killer Mike.

He says the discussion gives people the chance to meet the candidates and hear their agenda.

The forum wrapped up around 9 p.m.

