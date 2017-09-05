Forum hosted for Atlanta mayoral candidates

We're now just weeks out from the first votes in Atlanta's hotly contested mayoral elections. Hundreds of potential voters packed into a conference room in downtown Atlanta Tuesday to hear what the top candidates in the race had to say.More >
CBS46 was on the scene during a shooting at a food mart in southwest Atlanta.More >
The shelter is set to close in November and the clock is still ticking now to find homes for the 250 people currently staying at the facility.More >
Police are trying to figure out who spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti all over an Atlanta car wash on Monday.More >
Daniel Franklin has been teaching political science at Georgia State University for 25 years. The associate professor calls the White House's decision to rescind President Obama's DACA program "a real gambler's move," but one that forces Congress's hand.More >
Some metro Atlanta Kroger customers expressed deep concern after Carrollton police released surveillance video showing a woman kidnapped at knife point outside the store around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.More >
CBS46 is very excited to share the latest edition of Surprise Squad. It was an emotional reveal both for our team, and for the man you're about to meet.More >
Brandon Daniel, 17, is accused of sexually molesting a juvenile female child between August 2016 and August 2017.More >
Police say three juveniles were injured Monday after leading authorities on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police in Canton are searching for a missing teen and believe she may be in the Paulding County area.More >
We're now just weeks out from the first votes in Atlanta's hotly contested mayoral elections. Hundreds of potential voters packed into a conference room in downtown Atlanta Tuesday to hear what the top candidates in the race had to say.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Georgia is getting voting machines that could change how your vote is cast and counted.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
