Rap star moderates forum for Atlanta mayoral candidates

When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

Michael Render, known by fans as Killer Mike, was one of the moderators at the Tuesday night forum at the Loudermilk Center. The conference center was packed with attendees, many of them in their twenties and thirties. The forum started a bit late, but all candidates were present and answering tough questions.

The candidates are trying to get their message out to the estimated 20 percent of voters who are still undecided. Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 7.

All nine of the top candidates attended the forum. To learn more about each candidate, click on his or her name.

