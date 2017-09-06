Machete wielding carjacking suspect injured after crashing vehicle

A man who used a machete to carjack a vehicle is hospitalized after he later crashed the vehicle while fleeing from police.

According to police, the suspect used a machete to carjack the victim on Whiteford Avenue in Atlanta. After driving around for a short time, the victim was forced out of the vehicle on Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta.

The victim then called police.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect, who then fled the scene and eventually crashed on Joseph Lowery Boulevard near I-20.

He was taken to Grady Hospital. No word on his condition.

The victim sustained a head injury after being struck in the head with the machete.

