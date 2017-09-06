Police searching for woman in connection to fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

Atlanta Police are looking for a woman in connection to a fatal shooting at a home on the city's northwest side.

Officers were called to the home on the 1300 block of Bernard Street after a neighbor called 911 to report the shooting. They initially thought the shooter was still inside the home and a SWAT team was called in to assist.

When officers entered the home, they found the body of a man and the female suspect had fled the scene.

No suspect description has been given.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

