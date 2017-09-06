Pregnant woman wearing crop top says she was kicked out of restaurant

A pregnant Oregon woman wearing a crop top and long skirt says she was kicked out of a restaurant for "violating the health code".

Charista Raylee Gobin wrote in a Facebook post that she was denied service at the Buzz Inn steakhouse in Marysville, Oregon because of her outfit.

The post has several interactions and shares and has many sympathetic comments.

CBS46 wants to know what you think. Do you think it was wrong for the restaurant to deny the woman service based on "health code violations"?

Sound off on our Facebook page or vote in our online poll.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.