Pedestrian fatally struck and killed on I-85, all lanes blocked

By WGCL Digital Team
COLLEGE PARK, GA (CBS46) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning along the northbound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. near the highway intersection with Riverdale Road in College Park. 

According to police, officers approached a man who they thought was a wanted person. The man took off and was struck by a vehicle after running onto the highway.

All lanes are blocked on northbound I-85 as police investigate.

No word on when the roadway will fully reopen.

