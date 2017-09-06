Pedestrian fatally struck and killed on I-85, all lanes blocked

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning along the northbound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. near the highway intersection with Riverdale Road in College Park.

According to police, officers approached a man who they thought was a wanted person. The man took off and was struck by a vehicle after running onto the highway.

All lanes are blocked on northbound I-85 as police investigate.

No word on when the roadway will fully reopen.

