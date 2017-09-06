Pedestrian fatally struck and killed on I-85, all lanes blocked

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning along the northbound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County.More >
When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.More >
Atlanta Police are looking for a woman in connection to a fatal shooting at a home on the city's northwest side.More >
A man who used a machete to carjack a vehicle is hospitalized after he later crashed the vehicle while fleeing from police.More >
CBS46 was on the scene during a shooting at a food mart in southwest Atlanta.More >
A tiger that was spotted on the northbound lanes of I-75 early Wednesday morning is no longer on the loose after being shot by officers in a nearby neighborhood.More >
Some metro Atlanta Kroger customers expressed deep concern after Carrollton police released surveillance video showing a woman kidnapped at knife point outside the store around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.More >
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >
Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Kansas.More >
A pregnant Oregon woman wearing a crop top and long skirt says she was kicked out of a restaurant for "violating the health code".More >
