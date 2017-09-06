Atlanta Motor Speedway opens camping sites for Hurricane Irma evacuees

The Atlanta Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday that it will be opening it's camping facilities at the speedway for free to those evacuating because of Hurricane Irma.

The speedway is equipped to handle thousands of campers and will open both RV and tent campgrounds to any interested evacuees beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7. Located adjacent to its unreserved campground, AMS will also open The Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house, allowing evacuees free access to hot showers and restroom facilities.

Atlanta Motor Speedway offered these instructions for those seeking refuge:

Those interested in RV or tent camping at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "E" off GA Highway 19/41. The Unreserved Campgrounds will be on the left. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance "H" and the Speedway Credential Building. Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard. Follow Richard Petty Boulevard and turn left into Entrance "G". The campgrounds will be on the right. Click here for a detailed map. For on-site assistance or directions, visit the ticket office/gift store building. Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta on GA Highway 19/41 and approximately eight miles west of I-75 off of GA Highway 20. For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

