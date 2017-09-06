Atlanta City Design released that show plans for city's future growth

The City of Atlanta showed off it's "Atlanta City Design" project Wednesday morning. It's a compilation of ideas as Atlanta prepares for its future growth.

"If all those people have to drive to do everything, it will be a mess," Atlanta Commissioner of City Planning Tim Keane said. "It will be such a mess, we will stop everything from happening. So we have to ensure the people moving here and live here can get around without driving so much."

Keane said the designs include immediate things that can be done, like zoning regulations to reduce parking spaces to encourage alternate commuting options.

"We've got to leverage our transit investments, but also walking and cycling," Keane said. "It's our only future for us."

The walk ability of Atlanta is attractive to some people.

"I can walk wherever I need to go," Midtown resident Jody Brown said.

But others say for the city to grow, public transportation must grow also.

"I think if MARTA was to stretch out maybe to Henry county, or even up north or west, I think it would be less [dense]," Midtown resident Reggie Robinson said.

Atlanta leaders are listening to people living here now as they prepare for its future residents.

"The most important investment Atlanta will make now and in the coming years will be our public transportation," Keane said.

To read more from the Atlanta City Design click here.

