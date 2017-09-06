Passwords: Why you should change them, where you should hide the - CBS46 News

Passwords: Why you should change them, where you should hide them

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Many people use the same passwords for all their online activities, or don't think about changing their email passwords every few months.

Bad idea, say our friends at the Better Business Bureau.

Better Call Harry has advice on protecting your personal information.

