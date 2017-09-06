Irma 4th hurricane to reach 185 mph winds

Since records have been kept, Irma is one of only four hurricanes in the Atlantic basin with winds of 185 mph.

The other three hurricanes were Wilma in 2005, Gilbert in 1988 and Allen in 1980, according to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a scientist who specializes in tropical cyclones at Colorado State University.

Irma is only the second category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic this decade, with the other being Matthew, which developed in 2016.

Last 10 category 5 hurricanes in Atlantic

Irma in 2017

Matthew in 2016

Felix in 2007

Dean in 2007

Wilma in 2005

Rita in 2005

Katrina in 2005

Emily in 2005

Ivan in 2004

Isabel in 2003

Of the last 10 category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, four came in 2005, which was the most active tropical season on record.

