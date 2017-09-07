Father and son arrested following brawl at the Benz

A father and son are facing charges after police say they were involved in a fight with a woman at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

The fight took place Saturday evening during the Florida State-Alabama Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

A woman at the game claims she got into an argument with the father and son, identified as Charles Kraver Sr. and Charles Kraver Jr. During the exchange, the woman says Kraver Sr. grabbed her by the neck and slammed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the stadium floor. She says it didn't stop there.

The woman claims Kraver Jr. then punched her in the face and chest. Officers say when the woman's brother-in-law tried to break up the fight, Kraver Sr. started choking him. To make matters worse, another man at the game says when he tried to help, he was punched in the face by the father and son.

The woman involved was taken to the hospital and has a cut and large bump on the back of her head. Both of the men allegedly assaulted refused medical treatment.

CBS46 asked stadium officials whether or not they'll be making changes to security to insure safety but we have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, both the father and son are jailed and facing simple battery charges.

