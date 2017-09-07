Driver of street sweeper run over by own vehicle

The driver of a street sweeper is dead after being run over while attempting to fix the vehicle at a gas station in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was attempting to fix something underneath the vehicle when the truck malfunctioned and rolled over him. Paramedics had to remove his body from underneath the truck.

The gas station is located at Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive, just northeast of Norcross.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Orlando Hall of Dallas, Ga.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.