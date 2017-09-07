Decatur officer busts several moves to celebrate reaching 2,000 likes

A Decatur officer who promised to show off his dance moves if the department Facebook page reached 2,000 likes made good on his promise in a video posted to the page.

Apparently, the video experienced some problems while being filmed and a new video is expected to surface soon. However, you can get a little preview in this 36-second clip of gold.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video contains dance moves that may be considered ridiculous to some)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.