Man abandons child in vehicle while fleeing from police

A man is facing a slew of charges after he left his small child behind while fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Pike County.

Christian Rogers was pulled over by deputies with the sheriff's office for a routine traffic violation in Zebulon when he took off on foot, leaving his young child inside the vehicle.

Deputies caught up with Rogers a few hours later and he was taken into custody. Rogers had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest and now faces additional charges related to this incident.

There's no word on exactly what charges Rogers is facing.

Several deputies took care of the child until family members were notified.

