Separate crashes snarl traffic on I-20

Two separate crashes along the westbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County had traffic at a stand still Thursday morning.

The first crash blocked all lanes along the roadway near Boulevard for a short time. No word on how many vehicles were involved. The roadway eventually reopened around 10 a.m.

Just a short distance away, four lanes were also blocked following a crash near Moreland Avenue. GDOT reports as many as 14 vehicles were involved in the crash. It was also cleared around 10 a.m.

No word on what caused either crash but traffic was backed up for miles as a result.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in either crash.

