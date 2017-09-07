Woman dragged down street by robbery suspect's vehicle

A woman sustained severe injuries to her foot after being dragged behind a vehicle during a robbery in Gwinnett County.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on August 9 as the victim was walking back to her hotel room on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Gwinnett County Police say as the woman was walking back to the hotel, another woman jumped out of a truck and tried to wrestle her purse away. The victim fought back but was thrown to the ground and dragged behind the vehicle for several feet before letting go of the purse. She was also partially run over by the vehicle during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black female between 30 and 40 years old. She stands anywhere from 5'4" to 5'7" tall and weighs between 150 to 170 pounds. She was wearing a black tank top and has shoulder length hair. The vehicle in question is described as a 2006 to 2014 blue Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

