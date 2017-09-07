9/11 Heroes Run shows support for Houston Victims

The Travis Manion Foundation will host the Atlanta 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race Saturday morning.

The annual race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11 as well as honoring the veterans, military and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly protected his battalion. Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC, famous for losing almost all of their men on September 11, and returned home with deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq.

“As I reflect on the 10 year anniversary of the 9/11 Heroes Run, I’m in awe at the number of communities across the country and around the world that have united to honor all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “I’m equally inspired by the amazing spirit of selfless service that is being displayed by participants across the country to help our Houston brothers and sisters, similar to how so many Americans stepped forward following the events of 9/11. These individuals exemplify the strength of America’s national character, by selflessly putting the needs of others before themselves, and representing what it means to live by ‘If Not Me, Then Who…’ We challenge all Americans to join us this September, to ensure our next generation never forgets the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”

Last year, more than 50,000 people participated in race locations around the world or as virtual runners, to support military, veterans, first responders and their families through TMF. National sponsors of the events include Comcast NBC Universal and CBS Radio. To learn more and to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org.

The race is set to take place at Perimeter Mall on Saturday, Sept. 9 with an 8 a.m. start time.

