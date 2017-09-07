Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

Donna Wissinger of Kennesaw arranged for her elderly mother to fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport so she wouldn’t have to ride out the hurricane from her home in Venice, FL.

“She has big trees all around, so we didn’t want her in the house alone,” said Wissinger.

Flossie Wissinger, 88, initially didn’t want to leave home, her daughter said. She had already made arrangements for someone to board up the windows of her home. She’d gone out and bought peanut butter, batteries and bottled water.

“She was well prepared,” said Donna. “I said, ‘No. You’re not doing this. Not if it hits.’”

Once Mrs. Wissinger arrived in Atlanta, she said she was glad to be here.

“Yes because I’ll be with her,” she said as she smiled at her daughter. “I’ll be watching TV to see what happens.”

“And then we’ll get down there to see if there is any damage,” said her daughter, “but it’s better to take care of people, and the property can come second.”

