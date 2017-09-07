Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has issued a statement regarding the closure of four Midtown gay bars and restaurants over the Labor Day weekend.More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
Two separate crashes along the westbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County had traffic at a stand still Thursday morning.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning along the northbound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County.More >
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.More >
When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources and the Henry County Police Dept. have identified the owner and transport contractor responsible for the Bengal tiger that escaped and was on the loose early Wednesday morning in Henry County.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
A father and son are facing charges after police say they were involved in a fight with a woman at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
A tiger that was spotted on the northbound lanes of I-75 early Wednesday morning is no longer on the loose after being shot by officers in a nearby neighborhood.More >
